Man Puts Girlfriend For Sale in Ebay, You Won’t Believe What Amount People Were Ready to Pay

You might have had a fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend, but i bet you would never go to the extent of putting her on sale! Dale Leeks, the boyfriend of Kelly Greaves, somehow managed to do exactly that after he got so angry with his girlfriend.

Apparently, Dale was upset over the fact that his girlfriend, Kelly Greaves, had whipped him across the buttock in a riding shop. In an act of revenge, he listed Kelly on eBay and described her as a used car. If you think people did not take this seriously, you are mistaken. in just 24 hours, it was viewed for more than 81,000 times and 100 bids were being made, reaching up to Rs 68 lakh (£70,200).

Here is the ad description he gave.

“Girlfriend for sale.

Starts ok but after a while there’s a constant whining noise that I can’t seem to stop.

Bodywork is fairly tidy but close up shows signs of wear. (I’m just being honest).

No serious damage but you can see that she’s been used. Please bare in mind when bidding she’s 37 years old.

Basically first thing in the morning she can be very temperamental, once warmed up the whining noise lessens but when I would be lying if I said it goes away completely

The rear end leaks a bit but nothing that can’t be plugged

No tire kickers

Any offers considered… would be interested in a part exchange with a younger model.”

As you can see had made it sound like a car is being described but then takes his revenge in very subtle fashion. So what do you think about it? He took it a bit too far, didn’t he?