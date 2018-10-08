Latest NewsIndia

President Ram Nath Kovind & BJP President Amit Shah Wishes On 86TH Indian Air Force Day

Oct 8, 2018, 09:59 am IST
86th India Air Force Day

Indian Air Force- the Indian Army’s air defence system was founded on the 8th of October  1932.

And TODAY the nations celebrate the 86th Indian Air Force Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted on his Twitter handle:

BJP President Amit Shah tweeted:

Suresh Prabhu, the Minister of Commerce and Industry too wished the Indian Air Forces his greetings:

Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal tweeted:

And the Indian Air Force has set up a grand parade for the occasion for which the preparation began 2 months ago.

At the Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh where the celebrations are ready underway will see the flypast of Sukhoi-30, Mig-21, Mig- 29, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Surya Kirans and Sarang helicopters.

Vintage aircraft of the IAF such as Tiger Moth, Harvard vintage aircraft, Dorniers and Dakotas will also take to skies during the two-hour-long ceremony.

The IAF press release stated “The air display will commence with a flag bearing skydivers of famous Akash Ganga Team, who will jump from an An-32 aircraft.  Flypast will comprise of Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft.”

India’s home-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will carry out an aerobatic display in front of the audience. The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT), comprising on nine Hawk 132 aircraft and the Helicopter aerobatics team, Sarang will enthral the audience with breathtaking formation aerobatics display. A static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force will be open for general viewing.

