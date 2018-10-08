President Ram Nath Kovind & BJP President Amit Shah Wishes On 86TH Indian Air Force Day

Indian Air Force- the Indian Army’s air defence system was founded on the 8th of October 1932.

And TODAY the nations celebrate the 86th Indian Air Force Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted on his Twitter handle:

On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. The resilience, tenacity and zeal of our valiant air warriors is a source of pride for every Indian #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2018

BJP President Amit Shah tweeted:

On Air Force Day, I extend my greetings to our air force personnel and their families. Their bravery and commitment to serve the motherland is unparalleled. It is because of their dedication and courage that we are among the top air force in the world. pic.twitter.com/hQEUFdWN9Y — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2018

Suresh Prabhu, the Minister of Commerce and Industry too wished the Indian Air Forces his greetings:

On the occasion of the 86th Indian Air Force Day, I salute our courageous and selfless Indian Air Force fraternity. Their dedication and prowess ensure that our skies are safe. #IndianAirForceDay pic.twitter.com/oh10Ipk3D3 — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) October 8, 2018

Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal tweeted:

A big salute to Indian Air Force personnel on the 86th #AirForceDay. We are filled with gratitude for our brave hearts, and their persistent dedication in serving the nation and ensuring that our skies are secure. pic.twitter.com/O0SRkElJt4 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 8, 2018

And the Indian Air Force has set up a grand parade for the occasion for which the preparation began 2 months ago.

At the Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh where the celebrations are ready underway will see the flypast of Sukhoi-30, Mig-21, Mig- 29, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Surya Kirans and Sarang helicopters.

Vintage aircraft of the IAF such as Tiger Moth, Harvard vintage aircraft, Dorniers and Dakotas will also take to skies during the two-hour-long ceremony.

The IAF press release stated “The air display will commence with a flag bearing skydivers of famous Akash Ganga Team, who will jump from an An-32 aircraft. Flypast will comprise of Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft.”

India’s home-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will carry out an aerobatic display in front of the audience. The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT), comprising on nine Hawk 132 aircraft and the Helicopter aerobatics team, Sarang will enthral the audience with breathtaking formation aerobatics display. A static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force will be open for general viewing.