Prithviraj Reveals How he Fell in Love With Supriya

Prithviraj is currently busy with the shoot of his first directorial venture ‘Lucifer’ but then the actor has found time

to shed some light on a key moment in his life. The Actor is married to Supriya and he has now revealed how he fell

in love with her.

Prithviraj said that a book and the search after the places mentioned in the book is what led to their relation. “Supriya called me for doing a feature on South Indian cinema. I was busy then. when i called her back, she was in a theatre. Soon our friendship blossomed. I understood that our views of cinema and books are very similar”, said the actor who thrilled Malayali fans with his action scenes.

But how did the friendship turned to romance? Gregory David Robert’s bestseller book Shantharam is the reason. “After reading the book i flet like seeing the places mentioned in it. Supriya promised to take me to all the places

mentioned in it. It is in that Mumbai journey with her that i fell in love with her” revealed Prithvi.

Prithviraj’s Lucifer is a highly anticipated film and the fans are excited to see Prithviraj’s performance as a

director. The actor also has a few excting projects like Kaliyan lined up for him.