This Footballer Takes Penalty With a SomerSault! GoalKeeper Confused.

Penalty kicks are a golden opportunity to score and most footballers would be extremely careful in maximising the opportunity. But Russian football club Rubin Kazan’s youth team player Norik Avdalyan had so much faith in his skills that he had the audacity to take the kick with a somersault. This move totally confused Cheboksary goalkeeper during a National Student League match.

Avdalyan ran up to take the penalty and performed a backward somersault just after striking the ball from the spot. The goalkeeper couldn’t move as the ball went into the top left corner of the goal. Don’t believe us? Watch the video here: