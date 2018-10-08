This is What CPI(M) is Planning to do to Defend Hindu Organisations’ Protest in Sabarimala Issue

CPI(M), the party that leads the Left government in Kerala has been on the back foot for the past few days since the devotees in Kerala have been upset by their over-enthusiasm to get the SC verdict on Sabarimala implemented. Also, the left party has been quite vocal in making statements that hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees who want the existing system of Sabarimala to be preserved. Now CPI(M) has planned to take the bull by its horns, by fighting fire with fire and start a similar mass movement to counter the movement of Hindu organisations.

CPI(M) leadership has taken a stand that they are going to make mass marches for ‘women equality’, led by women themselves. The first of this kind women unity is all set to happen near Pathanamthitta private bus stand tomorrow. The party has given strict orders for the maximum number of women to take part in this protest. The district leadership has asked to gather the support and presence of the maximum number of women at a branch level.

What makes CPI(M) so upset in this issue is that there are a huge number of CPI(M) supporters who take part in the protest organised by different Hindu organisations. It will be interesting to see if their mode of protest will be successful in countering the move by Hindu organisations.