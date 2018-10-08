KeralaLatest News

This is What Supreme Court Said About the Review Petition on Sabarimala’s Young Women Entry Issue

Oct 8, 2018, 07:22 pm IST
Sabarimala

There is a huge outcry among Hindu organisations against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. Now, Nair Service Society and National Ayyappa Devotee Sangam President have filed a review petition. The attempt is to get a stay order before the temple reopens for rituals in the month of Thulam(Malayalam calendar)

But sources close to Supreme Court says that the petition will be only considered after the Pooja holidays. Meanwhile, the government has gone to a defensive approach following huge protests against the SC verdict popping up in many parts of the country.

