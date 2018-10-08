Will Mayawati Be The Next Prime Minister?

With the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fast approaching, the political parties have already begun their campaigns as well as deciding on the next Prime Minister candidate.

Will BSP supremo Mayawati be the next Prime Minister?

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala while addressing a rally in Haryana’s Gohana resolved to make Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader Mayawati the next Prime Minister of India.

“We will work towards uniting the Opposition so that Mayawati becomes the next prime minister,” said Chautala who is serving a 10-year sentence for corruption in Haryana teachers’ recruitment scheme.

He said this at his first rally in Gohana, during his 2-week parole. The rally marked the 105th birth anniversary of INLD’s founder and former deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

The INLD president’s son and senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala while addressing the rally, urged the people to help the INLD-BSP alliance to come to power in Haryana with an overwhelming majority in next year’s assembly elections.

“Repeat 1987 (when the INLD swept the state polls) by strengthening the hands of the INLD-BSP combine so that (Om Prakash) Chautala once again becomes the Chief Minister,” he said.

He promised that if the INLD-BSP combine comes to power in Haryana, it will waive the loans of farmers.

Also, government jobs for every family and Rs 15000 unemployment allowance for educated youth in the state were promised as well.

Besides farmer loans, electricity bills too will be waived off if the INLD-BSP came into power.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela also addressed the rally where he spoke of the long-standing ties with the Chautalas.

Vaghela also attacked the Centre over high fuel prices and said the cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in the petrol and diesel prices is not sufficient.