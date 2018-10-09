Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Addicted to Netflix, Bengaluru Youngster admitted to Hospital

The man was unemployed but every time his family asked him about job-hunting, he would lock himself in and watch Netflix.

Oct 9, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Even as streaming websites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar allow for hours of binge-watching, a case has surfaced in Bengaluru, purportedly the first of its kind in the country, where a man has been admitted to National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) for his Netflix addiction, said reports on Tuesday.

According to The Hindu, the family of the 26-year-old admitted him at Nimhans for the de-addiction programme. The man was unemployed but every time his family asked him about job-hunting, he would lock himself in and watch Netflix. The fact that his friends were doing well in life also triggered his addiction. As per the report, the man has admitted that he spent seven hours daily watching Netflix.

He is now undergoing treatment at the Service for Healthy Use of Technology clinic in Nimhans. The doctors treating him said they were looking into the psychological issues as well as helping him in getting a job. The man, who has not been named, admitted that watching Netflix disconnected him from the reality and made him feel good. Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, who is treating the youth, said, “The best advice is to avoid the use of technology if it becomes a coping mechanism.”

