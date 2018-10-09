Latest NewsIndia

BJP leader Who Threatened To Behead Deepika Padukone Was Welcomed Back To Party

Oct 9, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Less than a minute
BJP MLA Suraj Pal Amu

Deepika Padukone was threatened by a BJP leader with her head being cut off for her controversial movie ‘Padmaavat’.

And now the BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu has been welcomed back into the party as it refused to accept his resignation.

“It is like coming back to my home,” said Amu who had resigned in November 2017 as Haryana’s BJP chief media coordinator.

“I had resigned from different posts of Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana Unit many months back and today Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has rejected it. For about 29-30 years I have been at different posts in the party and its student wing. These were very tough 8 months for me to stay away from the party, however, I kept working in different social organisations. It is like a homecoming for me,” he told the media.

Amu had resigned as he was served show cause notice for his controversial remarks on Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Padmaavat’.

Suraj Pal Amu came into limelight last year for his controversial remarks on the actors and makers of ‘Padmaavat’. “We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family needs…We know very well how to treat those who insult the Rajput community,” Amu had reportedly said.

Tags

Related Articles

ISRO23
Apr 23, 2018, 06:31 pm IST

ISRO to launch Military Satellites to boost surveillance

HIGH-ALERT-IN-TELANGANA
May 23, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Nipah Virus: After Kerala, Telangana Health Ministry issued high alert warning

Oct 30, 2017, 02:40 pm IST

India- contributor of peacekeeping through UN, Modi declares

Kashmir
Jun 16, 2018, 01:27 pm IST

 Shiv Sena lashes out at ally BJP over Kashmir bloodbath

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close