Deepika Padukone was threatened by a BJP leader with her head being cut off for her controversial movie ‘Padmaavat’.

And now the BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu has been welcomed back into the party as it refused to accept his resignation.

“It is like coming back to my home,” said Amu who had resigned in November 2017 as Haryana’s BJP chief media coordinator.

“I had resigned from different posts of Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana Unit many months back and today Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has rejected it. For about 29-30 years I have been at different posts in the party and its student wing. These were very tough 8 months for me to stay away from the party, however, I kept working in different social organisations. It is like a homecoming for me,” he told the media.

Amu had resigned as he was served show cause notice for his controversial remarks on Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Padmaavat’.

Suraj Pal Amu came into limelight last year for his controversial remarks on the actors and makers of ‘Padmaavat’. “We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family needs…We know very well how to treat those who insult the Rajput community,” Amu had reportedly said.