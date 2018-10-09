Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised

The actor was last discharged from hospital a couple of weeks ago, but it seems he has taken a turn for the worse once again.

Oct 9, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s health has been a cause of concern for a while now. The latest we hear is that the actor was rushed to a hospital on Sunday night to be treated for recurrent pneumonia.

Faisal Farooqui, a family-friend of the 95-year-old, shared the news with fans and well-wishers, posting, “Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He’s being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying…will keep you updated on Twitter (sic).”

