Budget Mobile from iVoomi Z1 launched in India: See Spec

iVOOMi has launched its first ‘Notch Display’ smartphone — the Z1. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive and is originally priced at Rs 6,999. Notably, the device will be available at a special price of Rs 6,499 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale from 11th to 14th October 2018.

The smartphone features a 5.67-inch FullView HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo on top of SmartMe OS 3.0. It is powered by an octa-core MTK6739 chipset, clocked at 1.3GHz. It is backed by a 2800mAh battery.

The company says that the operating system is power-packed and futuristic owing to the features and facilities it comes with. Furthermore, iVOOMi asserts that the AI-enabled Smart Battery Management System optimises the battery performance of the smartphone by analysing user behaviour to manage apps and background functions. The Z1 also offers face unlock feature and a rear fingerprint sensor for additional security.

On the photography front, there is a 13MP rear Sony sensor with a 5P lens, assisted by a soft flash for low light photography. For selfies, there is a 5MP camera with 4P lens.