Cancer patient Sonali Bendre pose with Anupam Kher with bald head: See Pic

Sonali Bendre, who revealed to the world that she has cancer and will be undergoing treatment in the US, has been putting a brave fight against the dreaded disease for a past couple of months. While she periodically puts up posts of herself and of her friends visiting her in New York, Anupam Kher has shared some pictures with the couple.

The veteran actor spent an evening with Sonali and her husband Goldie Behl (and a friend or family member called Rupa) in New York.

“The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness.” It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC pic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018

In the three pictures shared by the actor on Twitter, in two he matches Sonali’s get-up. In one, both show off their bald heads while in another both can be seen wearing black caps. In the third, all four of them fill the frame with smiles and warmth.