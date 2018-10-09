Comedian-turned-actor to get married to his girlfriend

The recent report says that Kapil will marry Ginni with elaborated Punjabi rituals. The wedding will be typically a big fat four-day ceremony in his hometown Amritsar. If all goes well, the fans will be hearing the wedding bells in the month of December 2018.

The reports also said that the couple will organise a reception in Mumbai for all the near and dear ones.

In the heartwarming tweet, Kapil wrote that he would not call Ginni his better half, but she completes him. He then publicly confessed his love and asked his fans to welcome her.

Kapil will soon be returning with his family comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show which earned him a loyal fanbase in past. This time, the show will be telecasted on Sony Tv. The comedian took to his official Twitter account to give his fans the good news of his comeback and since then, his post is flooded with retweets of fans showing their warm wishes.