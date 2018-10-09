CPI(M) Scores a Self Goal As Its Protest For Women’s Rights Backfires

CPI(M) and the Left Government in Kerala has come under some serious pressure as the Ayyappa devotees and the Hindu organisations have turned against them. Mass protests have been held in different parts of the country, criticising the over-enthusiasm shown by the government in getting the SC verdict implemented and also on its decision to not go for a review petition on SC verdict.

To effectively counter all the forces against the party, CPI(M) today conducted a protest of similar manner, with a high participation of women. But their attempts have been undone by the words of the women who took part in the very same protest.

It was the Malayala Manorama channel anchor who approached some of the women in the protest and asked their personal opinion about the issue of young women’s entry into Sabarimala. But to everyone’s surprise, the women did not support the entry of young women into Sabarimala. The anchor goes along asking the same question to a few women and invariably he gets the same answer from these women that young women are not supposed to enter Sabarimala.

All of this is happening in a mass protest of which the primary target was to show that there are a lot of people who want to enter Sabarimala. But not just that CPI(M) couldn’t properly convey it, but their entire purpose was defeated by the opinion of these people involved in the protest. Here is the video of the above-mentioned incident

courtesy: Malayala Manorama