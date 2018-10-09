Latest NewsIndia

Discussions For 'Lean & Mean' Army Force To Take Place TODAY

Oct 9, 2018, 10:43 am IST
‘Lean & Mean’ Army force

Previously to create the ‘Lean & Mean’ force, the Indian Army had to compromise by cutting off the recruitments into the Army.

With the money that they would save from new recruitments will be spent in buying new machines for the Army.

And TODAY the Indian Army is taking its first step towards becoming the ‘lean & mean’ Army in a week-long conference.

The conference will end on the 15th of October.

The top officers will discuss various issues ranging from operations and administration to logistics and human resources.

As part of the conclave, commanders and directorates at the Army Headquarters will in a collegiate deliberate on important studies that have been ordered to meet future operational challenges, it said.

There are four studies examining the issues of the Army and the headquarters as also human resources management aspects.

These studies aim to improve the “teeth to tail ratio”, with the purpose of strengthening the structures within the Army, to make it combat ready for the future

India has the world’s third-largest standing Army and in order to make it a leaner and meaner fighting force.

