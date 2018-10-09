Famous Singer Dies in a Road Accident

Singer Nitin Bali passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a road accident. He was 47. Bali is survived by his television model-cum-actress wife Roma Bali and son Joshua. He was a popular during the ‘90s and many of his songs like Nele Neele Amber Pe and Na Jaane Kahan Kho Gaya were chartbusters. He was 47 and married to TV actor Roma Bali.

Bali was injured when his car hit a divider on SV Road in suburban Borivali around 12:30am Tuesday, police said. “He was taken to a hospital nearby but he left for his residence in Malad without getting himself treated. He complained of stomach ache this morning after which he was rushed to hospital again,” the official said.

Nitin started vomiting blood soon after he reached home. His blood pressure dropped to an abnormal level and heart rate fluctuated drastically before he collapsed. The family tried to revive him by rushing to a hospital but he couldn’t be saved. The singer’s niece has confirmed the sad demise in an official statement released and has also mentioned that the funeral is likely to take place tomorrow.

Nitin had made his debut in the music industry with the album Na Jaane in 1998.