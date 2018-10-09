Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days 2018’ Opens Exclusively TODAY; Check Out These Awesome Deals

The Bollywood actors have posed, and advertised the Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days 2018’ that is all set to begin TOMORROW.

But it is to open exclusively for its valuable Flipkart Plus members at 09:00 PM on the 9th of October 2018 (i.e. TODAY).

This is the first time that the Walmart-backed online marketplace is promoting its big festive season sale of the year.

So, what is the Flipkart Plus & how can you be a member?

Flipkart Plus is the company’s loyalty program that offers a number of benefits. Flipkart Plus offers free priority shipping, early access to promotional sales, and more. The Big Billion Days sale will begin at 9 PM for Flipkart Plus members on October 9.

How to get the best deal on Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days 2018’?

This year, Flipkart has already lifted the curtains off some of its biggest deals on smartphones, LED TVs, appliances, and more. The biggest deals are made public once the sale goes live.

Arrive on the website or the Flipkart mobile app a few minutes ahead of the sale going live.

To ensure you’re getting the best deal, make sure you compare prices on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale before buying. To grab those limited-period ‘Crazy Deals’ and other flash sales, make sure you arrive early and are well armed with all your personal and payment information saved in your account. Here’s a simple guide on how to ensure you’re getting the best deals during this week’s sales.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will roll out in phases. Make sure you arrive on the website on the correct date and time to ensure you don’t miss any deals. Starting at 9 PM tomorrow, the Big Billion Day sale will open up for TVs and appliances, furniture, smart devices, and other categories. Mobile phones along with other gadgets and electronics will go on sale from October 10 at 9 PM for Plus members.

What are the best deals revealed so far on Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days 2018’?

Flipkart sale will be offering a discount on Xiaomi’s Mi smart TVs for the first time. Apart from these, LED TVs from companies like VU, Samsung, and Micromax will also be available at a discounted price in tomorrow’s sale. Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and other bundled offers on select products during the sale.

As for smartphones, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will see the Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 12,999 (MRP RS.14,999), the Vivo V9 Youth at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990). HMD Global’s new Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199) while the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be up for Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). In addition, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) and the ZenFone 5Z will be available at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999).