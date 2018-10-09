Recipe

Healthy Beetroot Soup Recipe

Oct 9, 2018, 05:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients Of Beetroot Soup

  • 1 cup beet root – peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup bottle gourd (ghiya) – peeled and chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped tomato
  • 1/2 cup potato – peeled and chopped
  • 1/2 tsp sugar
  • Salt – to taste
  • 1/4 tsp powdered black pepper
  • Cream
  • Chopped coriander leaves – for garnishing

Method:

  • Place the beetroot, bottle gourd, onion, tomato and potato with two cups of water in a pan.
  • Bring to a boil and then simmer till all the vegetables are soft.
  • Cool and blend in a blender. Strain through a sieve.
  • Add sugar, salt and black pepper.
  • Serve hot or chilled garnished with the cream and coriander leaves.

