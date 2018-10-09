Healthy Beetroot Soup Recipe

Ingredients Of Beetroot Soup
- 1 cup beet root – peeled and chopped
- 1 cup bottle gourd (ghiya) – peeled and chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped tomato
- 1/2 cup potato – peeled and chopped
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- Salt – to taste
- 1/4 tsp powdered black pepper
- Cream
- Chopped coriander leaves – for garnishing
Method:
- Place the beetroot, bottle gourd, onion, tomato and potato with two cups of water in a pan.
- Bring to a boil and then simmer till all the vegetables are soft.
- Cool and blend in a blender. Strain through a sieve.
- Add sugar, salt and black pepper.
- Serve hot or chilled garnished with the cream and coriander leaves.
