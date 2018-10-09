Here’s the list of most expensive bikes in the World- See Pics

1. Ecosse ES1 Superbike

This is one bicycle which everybody would love to bring home. It is light and increase rapid. The exceptionally designed arrangement of the super bike prompts superior and makes it a standout among the most wanted bicycles on the planet. It is valued at $3.6 million.

2. Harley Davidson Cosmic Starship

priced at $1 Million

3.Dodge Tomahawk V10 Superbike

priced at $1 Million

4. Yamaha Roadstar BMS Chopper

It is priced at $500,000

5.Ducati Desmosedici D16RR NCR M16

It is priced at $232,500

6. Suzuki AEM Carbon Fiber Hayabusa

It is unquestionably one of the coveted bicycles in the rundown of many. It is valued at $200,000 and is a value for the cash. It is comprised of carbon fiber and that thus makes it light in weight and helps accomplishing quicker speed.

7.Icon Sheene

The bike is priced at $172,000