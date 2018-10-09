Honor Magic 2 to be Launched at the End of October. Should You Buy?

Honor Magic 2 was one of the more exciting announcements made by the Huawei sub-brand at its IFA event in Berlin back in August this year. This upcoming smartphone from Honor has now been teased again and is expected to witness an official unveiling on October 31.

Improving vastly upon its predecessor, the smartphone will introduce a new all-screen design that boasts just one small bezel towards the bottom of the panel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. This look is achieved thanks to a new sliding mechanism that allows the selfie camera and any other front-facing sensors to pop out from the top of the device, mimicking the design of the Oppo Find X.

From what has been revealed by the company, the Honor Magic 2 is expected to sport the HiSilicon Kirin 980, which is the “world’s first commercial 7nm SoC”. The internal storage offered by the device is 64GB, however, the device does not feature an external storage but helps with USB OTG support. The Honor Magic 2 runs on a 64-bit dual quad-core processor (2.6GHz Cortex A76 + 1.9GHz Cortex A55) and a 6GB RAM

The Honor Magic 2 flaunts a stunning display of 6.0-inch with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels and a pixel density of 537ppi that can render immersive vision. The display type is AMOLED which offers the aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and it is protected by Corning Gorilla glass. The user sure is gifted a premium display with the best of features along with damage protection. The device sports an excellent dual rear camera of 12MP + 12MP resolution with a lot of other features. The front camera offered by the device is o 24MP resolution and it comes with an LED flash.