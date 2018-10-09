Beauty

How To Make Vanilla Perfume At Home

Oct 9, 2018, 05:03 pm IST
Less than a minute
Vanila-Perfumes

The best perfumes work with your body chemistry, and just a whiff of it can be a magical thing. If you’re feeling crafty and creative, you can use exciting scents and ingredients from the convenience store to make your very own toxic-free, signature perfume right at home.

Vanilla Perfume At Home:

What You Need

  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons organic sunflower oil
  • 40 drops of bergamot essential oil
  • Cedarwood and anise essential oil
  • Glass containers

Steps

  • Start by slicing open a vanilla bean, scrape out the seeds from the pod, and cut them up nicely into tiny pieces.
  • Place these pieces in a glass bottle and add your organic sunflower oil.
  • Close your bottle tightly and let it sit in a cool, dark place for two weeks (shake the bottle gently once every 3-4 days.)
  • After two weeks, add bergamot, cedarwood, and anise essential oil to a glass spray bottle.
  • Use a dropper to get the vanilla infused oil out without getting the seeds.
  • Add this to your glass spray bottle and finally, gently shake the blends together.

Tags

Related Articles

Dry-Scalp
Oct 4, 2018, 11:19 am IST

Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Scalp

Feb 6, 2018, 06:09 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Best beauty tips for face

Baking Soda Beauty Hacks
Feb 25, 2018, 03:50 pm IST

Baking Soda Beauty Hacks

Best-Home-remedies-for-darkcircles
Jun 4, 2018, 11:14 am IST

Best Home Remedies To Remove Dark Circles Under Eyes Permanently

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close