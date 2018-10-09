How To Make Vanilla Perfume At Home

The best perfumes work with your body chemistry, and just a whiff of it can be a magical thing. If you’re feeling crafty and creative, you can use exciting scents and ingredients from the convenience store to make your very own toxic-free, signature perfume right at home.
Vanilla Perfume At Home:
What You Need
- 1 vanilla bean
- 3 to 4 tablespoons organic sunflower oil
- 40 drops of bergamot essential oil
- Cedarwood and anise essential oil
- Glass containers
Steps
- Start by slicing open a vanilla bean, scrape out the seeds from the pod, and cut them up nicely into tiny pieces.
- Place these pieces in a glass bottle and add your organic sunflower oil.
- Close your bottle tightly and let it sit in a cool, dark place for two weeks (shake the bottle gently once every 3-4 days.)
- After two weeks, add bergamot, cedarwood, and anise essential oil to a glass spray bottle.
- Use a dropper to get the vanilla infused oil out without getting the seeds.
- Add this to your glass spray bottle and finally, gently shake the blends together.
