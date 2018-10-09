How To Make Vanilla Perfume At Home

The best perfumes work with your body chemistry, and just a whiff of it can be a magical thing. If you’re feeling crafty and creative, you can use exciting scents and ingredients from the convenience store to make your very own toxic-free, signature perfume right at home.

Vanilla Perfume At Home:

What You Need

1 vanilla bean

3 to 4 tablespoons organic sunflower oil

40 drops of bergamot essential oil

Cedarwood and anise essential oil

Glass containers

Steps