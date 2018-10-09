ICC Charges Three Cricketers Over Match Fixing

Yet another match-fixing scandal has now surfaced and is rocking the cricketing world currently. But the names of those who involved in the scandal may not carry the weight as you would expect as it is members of associate nation HongKong who are caught up in the allegation. Three Hong Kong players, including one Nadeem Ahmed, who played against India in the Asia Cup last month, have been charged under ICC Anti- Corruption Code for their alleged involvement in match-fixing in 2014.

The matches that are under the scanner are Hong Kong’s World Cup qualifying clashes against Scotland, Canada and Zimbabwe in January & March of 2014. Their involvement in fixing activities during in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers in July 2015 and the ICC World T20 in 2016 is also being investigated. Irfan Ahmed is facing nine charges while Nadeem and Haseeb face five charges apiece.

The 28-year-old Irfan has nine specific charges against him for his involvement in fixing games. He is already under suspension from ICC since April 2016. Nadeem and Haseeb have been charged under five sections of ICC Code.