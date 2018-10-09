Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Locals set MLA’s Son’s Speeding car ablaze after it mows down two Girls

Eyewitnesses said that an angry mob gathered the spot and damaged the vehicle, breaking its windshield and even tried to set it ablaze.

Oct 9, 2018, 02:52 pm IST
A 20-year-old girl was killed and her 18-year-old sister grievously injured after the BMW car being driven by Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo’s son Kyle mowed down the two girls in Belagavi on Monday evening. While Tamreen Khalid Bispi died on the spot, her sister Tehaniyat was said to be battling for life at a local hospital, as per reports.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 6:05 pm yesterday, when the two girls were crossing NH-4 near Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi to go to the fruit market. According to reports, Kyle Ticlo, who was allegedly driving the car at high speed at the time of the accident, purportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the two girls crossing the road.

Eyewitnesses said that an angry mob gathered the spot and damaged the vehicle, breaking its windshield and even tried to set it ablaze. The enraged crowd also blocked the national highway for around 15 minutes, the Times of India reported.

