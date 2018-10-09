Miss world Manushi Chhillar looks pretty in her shining red gown: See Pics

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was dressed in a shiny red gown by Mark Bumgarner, a famous fashion designer, she has complimented her look with diamond drop earrings and wavy hair. Manushi looks like a regal princess with her crown in her latest Instagram post. Currently, miss world was seen judging miss world Philippines.

Let’s have a look at the picture below: