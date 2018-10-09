DMK Chief MK Stalin demands ‘immediate’ release of Nakkeeran Gopal

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday condemned the arrest of veteran Tamil journalist Nakkeeran Gopal and demanded that he should be released “immediately” or state government “will have to face consequences”. Gopal was arrested by Chennai police over a complaint filed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office over his reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

Stalin said he wonders if we are living in a country ruled by dictators. “When H Raja, a BJP National Secretary, speaks ill of Hindu Endowment Board officials and asked to destroy the statues of Periyar, he was not arrested. Even SV Shekar was not arrested when he spoke inappropriately about women journalists, he was not arrested. “I condemn the arrest of Nakeeran Gopal,” Stalin said.

Stalin has sought time with the Tamil Nadu Governor to discuss the corruption in the education sector. If the party chief gets an appointment, he will “definitely” raise this issue too. Chief Editor of a Tamil bi-weekly magazine ‘Nakkeeran’, Gopal was arrested at the Chennai airport on his way to Pune to attend an event.

According to the reports, the magazine featured a picture of the Governor and Nirmala Devi, an accused in the Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal.