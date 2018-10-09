Nana Patekar Controversy: Tanushree Dutta seeks help from Maharashtra Women Commission

Tanushree Dutta knocked the doors of Maharashtra Women Commision to seek an intervention into her sexual harassment incident involving Nana Patekar.

The complaint directs for an investigation against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Horn OK Please director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers.

Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said, “Tomorrow we are going to move the complaint to the District Officer as per the Sexual Harassment Act Section 9.” He added that Tanushree Dutta will come along with the witness and record her statement.