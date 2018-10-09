Navratri Special Recipe : Coffee Walnut Cake

Key Ingredients:

Oven Temp: 325F/160C, refined flour, castor sugar, oil, coffee powder mixed with 3/4 cup hot water, vanilla essence, baking powder, salt, eggs, walnuts

Ingredients Of Coffee Walnut Cake

2 refined flour

3/4 Cup castor sugar

2/3 Cup oil

1 Tbsp coffee powder mixed with 3/4 cup hot water

1 tsp vanilla essence

2.5 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

3 eggs

1 Cup walnuts, chopped

How to Make Coffee Walnut Cake

1.Line the base of the tins with butter paper, or grease the bases and dust either with refined flour or sugar till well coated.

2.Sift the flour and baking powder, and transfer into a mixing bowl.

3.Add the salt, sugar, oil, water solution and vanilla.

4.Beat the mixture using a wooden spoon or a beater, till well blended.

5.Break the eggs one at a time and add to the cake batter and beat till smooth.

6.Mix in the walnuts.

7.Divide the batter into the tins and bake in a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes, till done (a skewer inserted in it should come out clean).

8.Remove from the oven and leave to cool.