No Relief For Consumers As Fuel Prices Rises Again

With no changes what so ever, the fuel price continues its upward climb.
TODAY the price of petrol rose by 23 paise while diesel rose by 29 paise
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.26
74.11
|82.03
73.82
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.10
75.96
|83.87
75.67
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|87.73
77.68
|
87.50
77.35
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.48
78.31
|
85.25
78.02
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.78
79.47
|
85.55
79.18
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
