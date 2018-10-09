No Relief For Consumers As Fuel Prices Rises Again

With no changes what so ever, the fuel price continues its upward climb.

TODAY the price of petrol rose by 23 paise while diesel rose by 29 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.26 74.11 82.03 73.82 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.10 75.96 83.87 75.67 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 87.73 77.68 87.50 77.35 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.48 78.31 85.25 78.02 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 85.78 79.47 85.55 79.18

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY