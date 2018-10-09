IndiaNEWS

No Relief For Consumers As Fuel Prices Rises Again

Oct 9, 2018, 10:01 am IST
fuel price rises again

With no changes what so ever, the fuel price continues its upward climb.

TODAY the price of petrol rose by 23 paise while diesel rose by 29 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.26

 

74.11

 82.03

 

73.82
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.10

 

75.96

 83.87

 

75.67
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 87.73

 

77.68

  

87.50

 

77.35

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.48

 

78.31

  

85.25

 

78.02

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.78

 

 

79.47

  

85.55

 

 

79.18

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

