“Not Right For an Elected Representative to Hide From Questions” Bhagyalakshmi on the #Me too Revelation Against Mukesh

The ‘Me Too’ campaign which started in Hollywood slowly made its presence felt even in Bollywood and now seems to have found its way into Mollywood as well. After Casting director Tess Joseph made the allegations against Actor turned politician, MLA Mukesh from Kerala, Music director Gopi Sundar has now been caught in a sexual harassment allegation. Dubbing artist BhagyaLakshmi has now made a comment on the allegations raised against Mukesh.

Regarding the accusation, Mukesh had earlier responded that he doesn’t remember anything and that he is laughing it off. Bhagyalakshmi said it is not proper for an elected representative to say that he doesn’t remember and that he has the responsibility to answer. “Running away from allegations without answering it is not the right move an elected person,” she said. ” “I welcome the revelations that are coming up as a part of #me too campaign. If we start taking actions on the basis of such issues, entire members of the organisation may have to dismissed” she added.

Regarding her bitter experience from Mukesh, Tess Joseph, a casting director from Bollywood had earlier wrote “Earlier, regarding the bitter experience she had to undergo from Mukesh, she wrote ” I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek”.