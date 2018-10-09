Oppo launches new model smart phone at Rs 8990 : Price and Specs

Oppo has launched a third variant for its A83 (2018) smartphone that first launched earlier this year. After the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, the Chinese company has now launched a budget 2GB RAM variant.

The Oppo A83 (2018) variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs 8,990. It is already available via offline markets across the country, 91Mobiles reports. In comparison, the 3GB RAM variant was launched for Rs 13,990, and the 4GB RAM variant was launched for Rs 15,990.

Specifications

Besides the difference in the memory, the rest of the specifications and features remain the same. The Oppo A83 (2018) sports a 5.7-inch LCD display with HD+ (1440×720 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek 6763T octa-core chipset paired with Mali G71 GPU. The built-in memory can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 rear camera with a dedicated LED flash, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The 2GB RAM variant misses out on the face unlock feature that is found on the higher variants. It doesn’t come with the Ultra-HD imaging feature either, which essentially stitches multiple images shot from the rear camera to create a 50-megapixel photo.

The device is backed by a 3,090mAh battery, and it comes with fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB, USB OTG, and 4G LTE. The dual-SIM device runs Android Nougat-based ColorOS 3.2.