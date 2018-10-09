Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan successfully test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile system

Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said the Army Strategic Forces Command conducted the launch

Oct 9, 2018, 08:12 am IST
Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted the training launch of Ghauri Missile System, which has a range of up to 1,300 km, reported Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said the Army Strategic Forces Command conducted the launch and it was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of the command.

“Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1,300 km,” said a statement. Army Strategic Forces Command chief Lieutenant General Muhammad Hilal Hussain “appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces”, it said.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of the scientists and engineers on the successful missile test.

In April, Pakistan test-fired an enhanced version of the indigenous Babur cruise missile that can deliver conventional and non-conventional weapons with a range of 700 km, report says.

