Priyanka Chopra looks simply stunning in her trouser and shirt look: See Pics

For her recent airport look, Priyanka opted for a plain grey shirt and same colour trousers for her outing. Her attire was not only the comfiest one to travel in but also topped the fashion charts. Her shoes further added a pop of colour to her look. The Quantico actress wore bright orange shoes and completed her look with a pair of dark sunnies.

She also added a quirky look to her entire look with a handbag and carried it with the great panache. With her simple straight hair, berry lips and minimalistic fashion game Priyanka Chopra totally won the show and her look is easy to carry, either as your everyday look or for an office conference.

View this post on Instagram #priyankachopra #airportdiaries @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 7, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, and a Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic co-starring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.