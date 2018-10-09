Sabarimala Verdict : BJP to take out ‘Save Sabarimala Yatra’ against the LDF Govt’s “hasty move”

Kerala BJP has decided to organise a five-day long march from Pandalam to Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the CPM-led LDF govt’s “hasty move” to put into effect the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala temple.

State chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the protests against his govt and said “deliberate” efforts have been being made to wreck the state’s team spirit and secular fabric.

Announcing the verdict to conduct the five-day long ‘Save Sabarimala Yatra’ from Pandalam to Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged that the LDF govt was once seeking to divide Hindus to “defeat” the motion of Lord Ayyappa devotees against the federal government’s choice to hurriedly put into effect the Supreme Court order.

The march will begin on October 10 from Ayyappa’s birth place under the name Sabarimala Samrakshana yathra and end in front of the Secretariat on October 15 .

Sreedharan Pillai alleged that the State government’s stand in Sabarimala issue, had created divides among Hindu believers.

“The government’s aim is to make political mileage out of the issue by dividing Hindus into different sects and using politics of suppression. The CPM’s aim is to destroy Sabarimala; they use police force to oppose the agitators. Instead of finding ways to resolve the issue, they are seeing the protestors as enemies. But the BJP and NDA seek to resolve the issue through consensus,” he said.

Vijayan, alternatively, defended his govt’s choice and said it was once dedicated to protecting the spiritual beliefs and customs of various religions and puts of worship and there was once no query of succumbing to “politically motivated” efforts to create rigidity in the state.

“The people of Kerala faced the recent unprecedented floods unitedly but deliberate efforts are now being made to destroy that unity, to destroy the secular fabric,” he instructed journalists.

Holding out an olive department,CM Vijayan additionally made it clear that the federal government was once ready for talks with all involved if that they had any false impression over the state’s stand on the factor.

Reaffirming the federal government’s stand not to search a overview of the apex courtroom verdict, Vijayan said the federal government in its earlier affidavit had made it clear that it would put into effect the courtroom’s order.

The govt would go ahead with all “democratic and progressive steps” wanted for enriching and empowering ladies in society.