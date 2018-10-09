celebrities

Shocking…!! Sonam Kapoor’s new Fendi dress will cost a whopping amount of 1 lakh

Oct 9, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Sonam Kapoor one of the most wanted actresses of Bollywood. She always amazes us with stylish outfits.

After the marriage, Sonam and Anand Ahuja never fail to give major relationship goals in every step of the way.

The actor, who frequently updates her fans with her latest photoshoots with House of Pixels, has once again shared her latest photographs that are taking over the social media.

Apart from red-carpets and runway looks, Sonam has effectively changed the way airport fashion is looked at. From lampshading to mid-waist belts, the diva does it like no one else.

 

Airport diaries ?

The Veere Di Wedding star earlier took off to Bengaluru in a sky blue Fendi dress. With her tresses, left lose in soft waves, pointed black boots, and oversized shades. While we can always count on Sonam to shell out some serious fashion goals for us, we obviously decided to look around for it and the cost of the dress will definitely leave you shocked.

The Fendi Pussy Bow Resort’18 dress costs $1,420 which will roughly cost you around Rs 1, 05.000.

