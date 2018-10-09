Latest Newscelebrities

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Alleges Lyricist Vairamuthum of Sexual Harassment

Oct 9, 2018, 12:34 pm IST
#Metoo movement is taking the internet by storm. While these voices are echoing from all around, renowned singer Chinmayi Sripada also recollected her ‘me too’ movement and supported those who came forward in speaking their stories.

One such voice was that of a journalist Swetha Menon, who alleged that lyricist Vairamuthu physically abused her when she was just 18 years old.

The singer in a series of threads on Twitter confirmed this news by saying ‘The industry knows; the men know. Times Up. The time is bloody up.’

