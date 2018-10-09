This is What the Intelligence Report Says About Sabarimala Young Women Entry

An Intelligence report about the different protests that are happening around against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Young women entry reveals interesting details. When the first report was sent to the government, all it had was the statistics about the protest which was held rather peacefully.

Now that the second set of protests are being planned, the Intelligence report discusses about the possibility of certain factions with vested interests taking advantage of the situation. Several programs of mass protests are being planned and there has been exhortions through social media as well to take part in these programmes. Intelligence report says that such programmes could be a stage for infiltration and creating problems.

In the different marches held in relation to the Sabarimala issue, except for the Yuva morcha march towards the residence of Devaswom Board minister, most of the other protests have been largely peaceful. But Intelligence report anticipates the nature of these protests to turn into a little violent. Government is all set to increase the security measures considering the reports.