Too Tall For Kohli? Virat Kohli Does this to Match the Height With this Tennis Player, Gets Trolled

Kohli has a seemingly hot head on his shoulders, but he channels all his anger while he is batting. Whatever complaint you have about Kohli, there is no denying the fact that he is one among the best players in the world. He has set new benchmarks for fitness amongst his team members but then the player also gets trolled on social media too often.

Recently, Kohli attended an event along with some of the finest athletes of the country. Virat endorses a famous watch brand Tissot and he was presenting a special edition to the athletes like Satnam Singh, Karman Kaur Thandi, Aadil Bedi and others. Now Virat doesn’t boast of a great height and while posing with the Indian Tennis star Karman he tried to match her height.

Kohli had no intention to make himself look taller than the tennis player but was simply trying to give a good pose to the photographers. But Twitterati did not spare him and trolled him badly. Check out these reactions.

Virat Kohli, 29, established cricket star, height 175 cms

Karman Kaur Thandi, 20, Rising Tennis star, height 183 cms

So how is this picture (advert for Tissot) possible?

Ans. he is standing on a block! pic.twitter.com/TdCiQr7s9J — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) October 8, 2018

You can be anything but the woman can’t be taller than the man. Such fragile ego.

Such vanity pic.twitter.com/tj0Omypr6g — Sanobar (@SanobarFatma) October 7, 2018

Did not expect @imVkohli to do this ffs — Spandana (@spandana2802) October 8, 2018

pic 1. Main yaha khada hota hu

pic 2. tum vaha khade ho… pic.twitter.com/xdVzMzoWbT — Abhishek Jain (@abhishekjain118) October 8, 2018

5.9" Virat Kohli with 20 Year old 5.11" – 20 Year old Tennis Player Karman Kaur Thandi pic.twitter.com/nMGroPTnxn — Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) October 5, 2018

'Mardanagi' duniya ka sabse kamzor jazba. — ….. (@amISingularity) October 7, 2018