CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Vijay Sethupathy in Female getup: First look poster Out

The film already has a huge hype around its release and fans simply cannot wait for the film to hit the screens.

Oct 9, 2018, 05:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s much-awaited film Super Deluxe has been creating a lot of buzz. The film already has a huge hype around its release and fans simply cannot wait for the film to hit the screens. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan.

Super Deluxe’s first look was recently and has already got all of us intrigued. This film is the director’s second after eight years after his critically acclaimed movie Aaranya Kaandam.

The film’s first look shows a glimpse into all of the character’s first looks and we are for sure excited. The centre of attention in the poster is Vijay Sethupathi’s role as a Shilpa a transwoman.

Tags

Related Articles

amit-shah-is-confident-that-bjps-victory-in-this-state-will-be-bigger-than-the-one-in-tripura
Apr 5, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

Amit Shah is confident that BJP’s victory in this state will be bigger than the one in Tripura

Nov 21, 2017, 02:08 pm IST

An encouraging move from ex-president Pranab Mukherjee to make Rahul Gandhi feel optimistic about the future

Jul 26, 2017, 10:37 pm IST

Cabinet clears minimum wage code bill

Oct 18, 2017, 12:55 pm IST

WhatsApp launches ‘Live Location’ sharing feature in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close