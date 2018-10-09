Vijay Sethupathy in Female getup: First look poster Out

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s much-awaited film Super Deluxe has been creating a lot of buzz. The film already has a huge hype around its release and fans simply cannot wait for the film to hit the screens. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan.

Super Deluxe’s first look was recently and has already got all of us intrigued. This film is the director’s second after eight years after his critically acclaimed movie Aaranya Kaandam.

The film’s first look shows a glimpse into all of the character’s first looks and we are for sure excited. The centre of attention in the poster is Vijay Sethupathi’s role as a Shilpa a transwoman.