Latest Newscelebrities

Watch here the behind scene video of Ranveer Singh’s cover photoshoot: VIDEO

Oct 9, 2018, 05:12 pm IST
Less than a minute
Ranveer-Singh

Ranveer’s and has already become THE big thing on the internet. With over one million likes and over ten thousand comments, his latest video is gaining a lot of momentum.

Apart from his Instagram posts that constantly sweep us off our feet, the actor featured on the cover Vogue India’s 11th-anniversary issue and we can’t get our eyes off the hottie.

While the images from the photoshoot have been breaking the internet, Vogue India released a BTS video from the shoot and the video is just as stylish and fabulous as the cover. Along with Sara Sampaio, Portuguese model.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Catch all the behind the scenes action and on the sets of our 11th anniversary cover shoot with Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) and Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) now.

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

UFFF HOTTIES!!! ???

A post shared by papi – 1985 (@ranveerunivers) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@sarasampaio @ranveersingh #makeup #nikimnray ? @gregswalesart @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia @alikavoussi @mrfabioimmediato

A post shared by Niki M’nray (@nikimnray) on

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 15, 2018, 03:45 pm IST

Bollywood’s hit film maker once ironed Tabu’s dress and was a spot-boy of Kajol

PM Modi
Feb 25, 2018, 09:55 pm IST

Compare 48-year rule of Congress with BJP’s 48-month governance : PM Narendra Modi

Salman khan found guilty
Apr 6, 2018, 11:23 am IST

Breaking News..!! Decision On Salman Khan’s Bail Plea Tomorrow

Jan 8, 2018, 08:49 am IST

Here’s what Karan Johar has to say about Bollywood Khan’s

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close