“Will Not Stop Women From Entering Sabarimala” : BJP Leader M T Ramesh

Ever since the Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala came out, BJP has looked to be in a sort of confusion. While the party’s leaders at the centre and its official newspaper has largely welcomed the SC verdict, local leaders have stood with the protests of different Hindu organisations. BJP State General Secretary M T Ramesh has now come out saying that the young women who will go to Sabarimala will not be stopped.

Ramesh added that those who are familiar with the customs and traditions of Sabarimala will not go there. “The government which is over-enthusiastic at the moment to implement the SC verdict should find a way to fix the pathetic plight of Pamba. Pamba has not returned to its normal state” he said while reminding the government to fix the issues in Pamba so that the devotees can have a hassle-free Darsan.

The march under the banner of NDA for protecting Sabarimala will start from Panthalam palace tomorrow. It will be led by NDA Chairman and BJP President P S Sreedharan Pillai. He also confirmed that Convenor Thushar Vellapally will be a part of the march to be held tomorrow.