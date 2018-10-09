Will Supreme Court Hear The Review Plea Filed By National Ayyappa Devotees Association

The National Ayyappa Devotees Association had filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala case headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra.

As per the latest news, the3-judge bench headed by the current CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S K Kaul and Justice K M Joseph had rejected the urgent hearing on the review petition submitted by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association president Shylaja Vijayan

“It will be listed in due court,” the bench said, adding that in any case, the review petition will be heard in the chamber and not in open court.

National Ayyappa Devotees Association is not the only one to file review petitions as Nair Service Society (NSS) and Delhi-based Chetana Conscience of Women too have filed review petitions on Monday.

The CJI said that the review may not come before Dussehra vacation as the court will reopen on October 22 after Dussehra break.

Sabarimala will be opened for the monthly poojas on October 16 for the first time after the SC verdict.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police are gearing up for the influx of women devotees who have set their minds to enter the temple.

Amid protests to ‘Save Sabarimala’, a devotee group has warned that hundreds of its members will lie down at the entrance of the temple to stop women of menstruating age from entering when it re-opens.