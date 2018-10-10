Latest Newscelebrities

Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian together breaking the internet: See Pics

Oct 10, 2018, 04:58 pm IST
Bollywood actor turned global star Priyanka Chopra met American sensation, Kim Kardashian. On October 10, Wednesday, the divas sent social media in meltdown after they pose together for the shutterbugs.

Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in the silver gown and matched it with a diamond necklace and her huge and pretty engagement ring. She was clicked with Kim as the duo shared a laugh.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

Priyanka ve Kim bir etkinlikte bir araya geldi… ?? #priyankachopra #kimkardashian #filmfare #bollywoodactress #hintlibaattin

Priyanka at an event tonight #priyankachopra

Stunner? #priyankachopra

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be making a comeback in Bollywood with the film The Sky Is Beautiful. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

