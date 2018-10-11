Latest Newscelebrities

Amitabh Bachchan reveals about Sexual Harassment in the Bollywood industry

Oct 11, 2018, 06:29 pm IST
Less than a minute
amithab bachchan

Recently, in an interview Bollywood’ Big B said, “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct; especially at her workplace.”

He added that such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures are taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law.

He added that women children and the weaker sections of our society should be under special protective care.

Earlier When Amitabh Bachchan was told to comment on Tanushree Dutta’s controversy, he said that he is neither Dutta nor Nana Patekar to comment on it.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 2, 2018, 11:19 pm IST

Congress Councillor shot dead by unidentified assailants

jet airways
Mar 19, 2018, 01:46 pm IST

Cheapest air tickets on offer by these airlines

Most-successful-celebrity-marriages-in-South-India!
Jun 18, 2018, 09:43 am IST

Most successful celebrity marriages in South India!

Sep 14, 2017, 04:11 pm IST

Asus launches ZenFone 4 Selfie,Selfie Pro in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close