Amitabh Bachchan reveals about Sexual Harassment in the Bollywood industry

Recently, in an interview Bollywood’ Big B said, “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct; especially at her workplace.”

He added that such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures are taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law.

He added that women children and the weaker sections of our society should be under special protective care.

Earlier When Amitabh Bachchan was told to comment on Tanushree Dutta’s controversy, he said that he is neither Dutta nor Nana Patekar to comment on it.