Anchor Delivers Weather Forecast With sleeping 2-Year-old baby on her Back: Video

Susie Martin, the director of operations and a meteorologist at Praedictix, shattered the stereotypes when she appeared for the weekend forecast with her 2-year-old son on her back. As she took us through the update, the sleepy little one was wrapped to her back in a blue and purple cloth.

Her iconic act was an attempt at promoting the International Babywearing Week, which came with an empowering message for all the moms out there. The video was shared by the company on their Facebook page and has gone viral ever since. Speaking about the same, Martin said,

“babywearing has been a passion of mine since my son came into my world. it has been an invaluable tool for me as a mother and helped me and my son bond during the early stages of infancy. not only that, but it was and still is incredibly liberating to be able to comfort my child whilst doing other tasks, which has helped me be a happier mom.”

Citing babywearing as her passion, Martin added that being able to look after her child while performing other tasks, has made her happier in life.

Martin also thanked her company officials for being immensely supportive of her. According to the lady, they helped her not only as an employee but also as a mother.