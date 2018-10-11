RecipeFood

Banana Bread With Hyderabadi Irani Chai For Breakfast

Oct 11, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
Less than a minute
Banana Bread for breakfast

Soft delicious Banana Bread for breakfast

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

Ingredients

  • Ripe Bananas – 2 long ones
  • Self Rising Flour – 1 1/2 cups
  • Melted Butter – 1/3 cup
  • Sugar – 3/4 cup (This amount is really sweet. You can increase or decrease according to your liking)
  • Egg – 1
  • Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Method

  • Mash the bananas well and mix with the melted butter.
  • Combine sugar, beaten egg and vanilla essence using a wooden spatula.
  • Add the self-rising flour and combine everything well.
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Pour mixture into an 8 X 4 or 9 X 5-inch buttered loaf pan. Bake for 55-60 minutes.
  • Allow it to cool before slicing.
  • Serve with Hyderabadi Irani Chai

