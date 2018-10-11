Banana Bread With Hyderabadi Irani Chai For Breakfast

Soft delicious Banana Bread for breakfast

Banana Bread

Ingredients

Ripe Bananas – 2 long ones

Self Rising Flour – 1 1/2 cups

Melted Butter – 1/3 cup

Sugar – 3/4 cup (This amount is really sweet. You can increase or decrease according to your liking)

Egg – 1

Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Method