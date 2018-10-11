Banana Bread With Hyderabadi Irani Chai For Breakfast

Soft delicious Banana Bread for breakfast
Banana Bread
Ingredients
- Ripe Bananas – 2 long ones
- Self Rising Flour – 1 1/2 cups
- Melted Butter – 1/3 cup
- Sugar – 3/4 cup (This amount is really sweet. You can increase or decrease according to your liking)
- Egg – 1
- Vanilla essence – 1 tsp
Method
- Mash the bananas well and mix with the melted butter.
- Combine sugar, beaten egg and vanilla essence using a wooden spatula.
- Add the self-rising flour and combine everything well.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Pour mixture into an 8 X 4 or 9 X 5-inch buttered loaf pan. Bake for 55-60 minutes.
- Allow it to cool before slicing.
- Serve with Hyderabadi Irani Chai
