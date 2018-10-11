Hyderabadi Irani Chai To Wash Down Banana Bread

Irani Chai is one of the specialities of Hyderabad. This was first introduced by Persians & soon evolved in the city of Hyderabad.

Hyderabadi Irani Chai

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

3 tablespoon Assam black tea leaves

1 cup Milk

2 tablespoon Fresh cream

1 Star anise

2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1 Black cardamom (Badi Elaichi)

1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

5 Cloves (Laung)

1/2 teaspoon Whole Black Peppercorns

2 tablespoon Sugar, (adjust)

1 cup Chilled water

How to make