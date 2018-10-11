Hyderabadi Irani Chai To Wash Down Banana Bread

Irani Chai is one of the specialities of Hyderabad. This was first introduced by Persians & soon evolved in the city of Hyderabad.
Hyderabadi Irani Chai
Prep in: 5 minutes
Cooks in: 15 minutes
Total in: 20 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoon Assam black tea leaves
- 1 cup Milk
- 2 tablespoon Fresh cream
- 1 Star anise
- 2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
- 1 Black cardamom (Badi Elaichi)
- 1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
- 5 Cloves (Laung)
- 1/2 teaspoon Whole Black Peppercorns
- 2 tablespoon Sugar, (adjust)
- 1 cup Chilled water
How to make
- To prepare Irani Chai Recipe, in a Saucepan, add water, and all the spices (star anise, cardamoms, cinnamon, cloves, and pepper). Allow this to boil for 5 minutes.
- Add milk and cream and simmer for another 5 minutes. As you leave it for a long time, you get a stronger decoration.
- Then add in your tea leaves and keep it in the simmer for another 3 minutes.
- Just before serving, strain it over a teacup. And add sugar and dissolve according to your taste.
- Hyderabadi Irani Chai recipe is ready to be served with Banana Bread
