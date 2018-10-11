RecipeFood

Hyderabadi Irani Chai To Wash Down Banana Bread

Oct 11, 2018, 02:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
Hyderabadi Irani Chai with Banana Bread

Irani Chai is one of the specialities of Hyderabad. This was first introduced by Persians & soon evolved in the city of Hyderabad.

Hyderabadi Irani Chai

Hyderabadi Irani Chai

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoon Assam black tea leaves
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 2 tablespoon Fresh cream
  • 1 Star anise
  • 2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
  • 1 Black cardamom (Badi Elaichi)
  • 1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
  • 5 Cloves (Laung)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Whole Black Peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoon Sugar, (adjust)
  • 1 cup Chilled water

READ ALSO:  Simple Onion Chutney As Dip With Rava Dosa

How to make

  • To prepare Irani Chai Recipe, in a Saucepan, add water, and all the spices (star anise, cardamoms, cinnamon, cloves, and pepper). Allow this to boil for 5 minutes.
  • Add milk and cream and simmer for another 5 minutes. As you leave it for a long time, you get a stronger decoration.
  • Then add in your tea leaves and keep it in the simmer for another 3 minutes.
  • Just before serving, strain it over a teacup. And add sugar and dissolve according to your taste.
  • Hyderabadi Irani Chai recipe is ready to be served with Banana Bread

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 26, 2017, 08:44 am IST

Fast Food Giants `McDonald’s’ Closed 84 outlets in India: This is the shocking reason behind it

Dec 14, 2017, 02:34 pm IST

Healthy breakfast for a healthy life

Dec 13, 2017, 11:32 am IST

These home chefs are providing foodies with authentic delights!!!!!

breakfast
May 8, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Simple Delicious Dish For Breakfast- Semiya Upma

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close