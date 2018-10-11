Latest NewsIndia

Fans Wish Big B ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’; Is Amitabh Bachchan Not Celebrating?

Oct 11, 2018, 08:56 am IST
Amitabh Bachchan

TODAY is Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday.

And while the fans have wished Big B a ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY, it has been rumoured that Big B is not celebrating his birth.

The reason behind this is that his daughter, Shweta lost her father-in-law Rajan Nanda a few months ago, followed by Shweta’s mom-in-law Ritu Nanda lost her mother- Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Also, Big B’s ‘120 Not Out’ co-star Rishi Kapoor has left for the States for a medical treatment for a serious ailment.

