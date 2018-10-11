Beauty

How To Get Rid Of Black Spots On The Lips

Lemon And Honey For Dark Spots On Lips

You Will Need

  • 1-2 drops lemon juice
  • 1-2 drops honey

What You Have To Do

  • Mix the two and apply the mixture on the spots on your lips.
  • Let it dry for about 10 minutes and then rinse it off.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Repeat this twice a day.

Why This Works

  • The bleaching properties of lemon juice prove to be beneficial to lighten the dark spots. Lemon is also an antiseptic agent and can heal the spot even if it is caused due to an infection. Honey helps to moisturize the lips and eliminates the dry and flaky skin.

