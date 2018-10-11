Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan asks not to work with him

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had accused Queen director Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment. She had revealed that he would buey his face in her neck and hold her really tight.

When asked to comment on this incident, Ranaut said that whatever is happening with Bahl is absolutely correct. She added that the industry has a lot of people who don’t behave well with women.

Ranaut stated that several men assault women, harass them, and so they should also be punished. Ranaut stated, “People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished. I am referring to Hrithik Roshan, people should not work with him as well.”

Hrithik and Kangana have had a painful history, that involves much mudslinging and a slew of legal notices.

While Kangana insisted that she and Hrithik had a torrid affair during the filming of Krrish 3, Hrithik denied it completely and said that she was defaming him.