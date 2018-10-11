Latest Newscelebrities

Malaika Arora dons in her new stylish avatar: See Pics

Oct 11, 2018, 04:12 pm IST
Less than a minute
malaika arora

Malaika Arora is known for her sexy dance moves and her sultry expressions. The bold and beautiful Malaika Arora can make anyone go weak in the knees with her to-die-for curves and her stunning looks. Malaika Arora is currently gearing up for her upcoming show India’s Got Talent season 8.

In her latest picture, she was seen in a sexy black bralette and shimmery silver lowers, Malaika Arora looks astonishing as she makes a striking pose for the camera.

Her sexy hairdo is adding up to the glam quotient in the latest Instagram post which the actress shared on her official Instagram account on Thursday morning.

Take a look at the picture below:

